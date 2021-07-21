Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 17,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

