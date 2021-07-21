RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $47,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.11 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

