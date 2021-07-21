Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $64.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,683 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 5,218.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,455.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

