Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Down 26.6% in June

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $48,356,412 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $506,839,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $587.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.