Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 8,238,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.
RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.
In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
