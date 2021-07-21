Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Shares of RGRNF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

