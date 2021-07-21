Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Shares of RGRNF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

