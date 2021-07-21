Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%.

RBNC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 115,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $454.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

