Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

