Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kingsway Financial Services were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $405,928.35. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 342,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,519.11. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 345,854 shares of company stock worth $1,725,924. Insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

