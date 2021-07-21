Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 777,858 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 1,422.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777,858 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 82.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,052 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

