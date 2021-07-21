Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 19,600 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.