Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 20,850 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.