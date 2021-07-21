Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.45. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

