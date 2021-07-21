Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,297,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $79,272.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,056 and have sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.