Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 133,600 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 35,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CRVS stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.