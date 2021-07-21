Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

