Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. Render Token has a total market cap of $99.84 million and $2.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00792143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

