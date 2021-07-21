Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

