Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$466.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.83 million.

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

