Reviewing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 7 0 2.70 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Pure Energy Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.87 -$122.00 million $0.17 117.94 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

