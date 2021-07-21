Reviewing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.74 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.42 EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.65 -$131.73 million $1.89 28.31

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Public Storage and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18 EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $291.30, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.89%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26% EPR Properties -44.08% -6.21% -2.47%

Summary

Public Storage beats EPR Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

