Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after acquiring an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 570,444 shares of company stock worth $18,177,589 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.