Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. 1,003,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,324. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $60.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

