Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

RXN traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

RXN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

