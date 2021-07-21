RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Up 2.7%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,054 ($52.97) and last traded at GBX 4,016 ($52.47). 75,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 64,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,910 ($51.08).

A number of brokerages have commented on RHIM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

