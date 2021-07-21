RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.72 ($18.49) and last traded at €15.80 ($18.59). Approximately 1,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.88 ($18.68).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.06.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

