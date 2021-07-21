Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $993.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

