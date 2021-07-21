Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00.

TWLO stock opened at $390.22 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

