Ritocoin Reaches Market Cap of $303,727.95 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $303,727.95 and approximately $228.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00106827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00141586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.81 or 1.00321708 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,617,324,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,244,673 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

