Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bull Horn stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

