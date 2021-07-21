Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BENE stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

