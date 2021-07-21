Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 162,690 Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

