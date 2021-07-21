Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 396,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CMU stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.