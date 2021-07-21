RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

