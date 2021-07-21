Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 452,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $6,099,794.36. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

