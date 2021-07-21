Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:RCI opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 73.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.