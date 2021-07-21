Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after buying an additional 184,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $491.56 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $493.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.