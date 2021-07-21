Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $26,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

