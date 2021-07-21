Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $313.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $211.85 and a one year high of $321.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

