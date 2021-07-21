Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 408.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,169,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

