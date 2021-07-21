Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

