Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.25 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of FMC worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

