Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.22% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

