Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of RY opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

