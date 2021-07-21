Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,853 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

