Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000.

KWEB opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

