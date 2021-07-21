Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

