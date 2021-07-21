Royal Bank of Canada Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,396 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,598% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.
Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $104.92.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.
RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
