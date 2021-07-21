Royal Bank of Canada Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,396 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,598% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.