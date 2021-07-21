Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

