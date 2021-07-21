Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

